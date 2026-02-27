Bengal SIR: Draft voters’ list soft copies to be shared with registered parties

As West Bengal prepares for the publication of its final voters’ list on Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has moved to reinforce transparency by deciding to share soft copies of the roll with all registered political parties in the state.

In a parallel effort to ensure accessibility, the commission has opened multiple avenues — both online and offline — for citizens to verify the status of their names. This year’s final list carries an added layer of scrutiny: besides those confirmed as genuine voters, it will feature two additional categories — “under adjudication” and “deleted”.

Voters can check their details by visiting the ECI’s official portal at Election Commission of India or through the website of the chief electoral officer West Bengal. They may also access the respective district electoral officers’ portals for localised verification. By entering their name and EPIC number, electors can track their inclusion status with ease.