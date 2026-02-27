Bengal SIR: Draft voters’ list soft copies to be shared with registered parties
The commission has opened multiple online and offline options for citizens to verify their names
As West Bengal prepares for the publication of its final voters’ list on Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has moved to reinforce transparency by deciding to share soft copies of the roll with all registered political parties in the state.
In a parallel effort to ensure accessibility, the commission has opened multiple avenues — both online and offline — for citizens to verify the status of their names. This year’s final list carries an added layer of scrutiny: besides those confirmed as genuine voters, it will feature two additional categories — “under adjudication” and “deleted”.
Voters can check their details by visiting the ECI’s official portal at Election Commission of India or through the website of the chief electoral officer West Bengal. They may also access the respective district electoral officers’ portals for localised verification. By entering their name and EPIC number, electors can track their inclusion status with ease.
For those who prefer traditional methods, the commission has ensured offline access as well. Copies of the final roll will be available with booth-level officers (BLOs), allowing voters to verify their names directly. Hard copies will also be displayed prominently at polling booths across the state, inviting citizens to inspect the list firsthand.
The introduction of the “under adjudication” category marks a significant procedural step. It will include names of voters whose identity documents remain under judicial review, in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court of India. Once cleared by specially appointed judicial officers, these names will move to supplementary lists published in due course.
Meanwhile, the “deleted” category will comprise individuals excluded during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that commenced in November last year. Their names, while removed from the active roll, will still appear in the final list under this designation, ensuring clarity and record-keeping transparency.
In effect, the final electoral roll will unfold in three distinct columns — confirmed voters, those under adjudication, and those deleted — reflecting both the rigour of the revision process and the commission’s stated commitment to openness ahead of the polls.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines