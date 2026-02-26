Bengal: 200 judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha set to join SIR exercise

Nearly 200 judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to arrive in West Bengal soon to assist with the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, as authorities step up efforts to complete the large-scale verification process within the stipulated timeline.

Special rolls observer of the Election Commission Subrata Gupta said arrangements were being made following the Supreme Court’s direction to the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul to augment manpower for the exercise. “We will make all arrangements for the training of the judicial officers for the exercise,” Gupta told reporters after attending a stock-taking meeting convened by the chief justice.

The move comes after the apex court, on 24 February, permitted the deployment of additional judicial officers, including civil judges from West Bengal and officers requisitioned from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha, to handle nearly 80 lakh claims and objections arising out of the SIR process. The court had taken note of a communication from the Calcutta High Court chief justice stating that the existing strength of around 250 district judges could take approximately 80 days to complete the task.

Officials said judicial officers from West Bengal’s lower courts have already been deputed to adjudicate claims and objections of voters placed under the “logical discrepancies” category — cases where names are at risk of deletion from the electoral rolls.