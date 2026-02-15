SIR: ECI flags 5 Bengal border districts over ‘unlisted’ document uploads

With hearings on claims and objections to West Bengal’s draft electoral roll now concluded and scrutiny of supporting identity documents set to continue until 21 February, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has flagged five districts where the uploading of “unlisted” documents has been found to be unusually high during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The districts identified are Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas — all of which share international borders with Bangladesh, with South 24-Parganas also having an extensive coastal boundary.

Sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, said that while these five districts recorded abnormally high instances of such irregular uploads, similar discrepancies were marginally elevated in East Burdwan and West Burdwan as well.