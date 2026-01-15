Bengal SIR: ECI flags slow document authentication, directs DEOs to accelerate
According to the CEO’s office in West Bengal, hearings have been completed for about 29 lakh of the 32 lakh unmapped voters
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed concern over the slow pace of verification of identity documents submitted by “unmapped” voters during hearings on the draft voters’ list in West Bengal.
Against this backdrop, the commission has directed district magistrates (DMs), who also serve as district electoral officers (DEOs), to expedite the authentication of documents, keeping in mind that the final voters’ list is scheduled to be published on 14 February.
At present, hearings are being conducted for “unmapped” voters — those unable to establish a link with the 2002 voters’ list either through self-mapping or progeny-mapping.
According to data from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, hearings have been completed for around 29 lakh of the total 32 lakh unmapped voters as of Wednesday evening.
However, of these 29 lakh voters, supporting identity documents have been uploaded into the system for only about 11 lakh. The subsequent verification stage, to be carried out by the concerned DMs or DEOs, has so far been completed for just around one lakh voters.
In view of the lag at the verification stage, the ECI has asked district authorities to significantly speed up the process, a source in the CEO’s office said.
The commission has also reiterated that only the 13 identity documents already specified by the ECI will be accepted as valid proof. The reminder follows multiple instances in which voters submitted documents outside the approved list.
“There have been several cases where voters furnished identity documents other than the 13 specified by the ECI. In response, the commission has issued a fresh reminder to DMs and DEOs on the matter,” the source said.
The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is set to conclude with the publication of the final voters’ list on 14 February. Shortly thereafter, the ECI is expected to announce the polling schedule for the state assembly elections.
With IANS inputs
