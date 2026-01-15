Bengal SIR: ECI flags slow document authentication, directs DEOs to accelerate

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed concern over the slow pace of verification of identity documents submitted by “unmapped” voters during hearings on the draft voters’ list in West Bengal.

Against this backdrop, the commission has directed district magistrates (DMs), who also serve as district electoral officers (DEOs), to expedite the authentication of documents, keeping in mind that the final voters’ list is scheduled to be published on 14 February.

At present, hearings are being conducted for “unmapped” voters — those unable to establish a link with the 2002 voters’ list either through self-mapping or progeny-mapping.

According to data from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, hearings have been completed for around 29 lakh of the total 32 lakh unmapped voters as of Wednesday evening.