Bengal SIR: ECI ensures comfort for senior voters, holds officers accountable

In a decisive move to safeguard the dignity and convenience of the elderly, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has entrusted booth-level officers (BLOs) and their supervisors with the responsibility of ensuring that voters aged 85 and above need not appear in person at hearing centres for sessions on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list.

Electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant EROs (AEROs) have also been tasked with spearheading awareness drives in their jurisdictions, informing citizens of the commission’s decision to extend this thoughtful relief.

In cases where a senior voter has already received a hearing notice, BLOs and supervisors are required to reach out personally and request that they stay home, verifying their documents at their residence instead.