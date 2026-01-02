Bengal SIR: ECI announces hearing relaxations for four categories of voters

In a move aimed at inclusivity and compassion, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday evening announced special relaxations in identity-proof requirements for select vulnerable groups during the ongoing hearings on claims and objections to the draft electoral rolls in West Bengal. The hearings mark the second phase of the state’s three-stage Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ lists.

The relaxations will apply to four specific categories of voters: members of tribal communities, sex workers, people from the transgender and other gender-diverse communities, and declared monks.

According to a senior insider from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, the commission has decided to adopt a more humane and flexible approach while scrutinising supporting documents submitted by these groups. Unlike the strict verification norms followed for the general electorate, officials have been instructed not to insist rigidly on the authenticity of documents in these cases, recognising the unique social and personal challenges faced by these voters.