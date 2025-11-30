Bengal SIR: ECI identifies 18.70 lakh dead voters in current list

As the first stage of West Bengal’s three-level special intensive revision (SIR) draws to a close, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has uncovered a staggering number of irregularities in the state’s voters’ list. As of the evening of 29 November, officials report that 18.70 lakh deceased voters still linger on the rolls, a haunting reminder of the need for rigorous electoral cleansing.

Sources from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, reveal that the ECI has now expanded its estimate of names likely to be struck off the draft voters’ list, which is set for publication on 9 December, to an eye-popping 35 lakh. This figure encompasses the deceased, as well as duplicate entries, untraceable voters, and those who have permanently relocated to other states.

“The estimate reflects the digitisation of enumeration forms collected from voters,” an insider from the CEO’s office explained. “As of Saturday evening, 88.5 per cent of the forms have been digitised. The final number of deletions is expected to rise further once the process is fully complete. The full picture will emerge with the release of the draft voters’ list on 9 December.”