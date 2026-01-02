Bengal SIR: ECI seeks Oriya interpreters for 4 gram panchayats in West Midnapore

The quiet border villages of West Midnapore have brought an unexpected linguistic challenge to India’s electoral machinery. Confronted with a predominantly Oriya-speaking electorate in four gram panchayats straddling the West Bengal–Odisha border, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped in to appoint Oriya interpreters-cum-translators to facilitate hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list.

The move applies to two gram panchayats each under the Dantan and Mohanpur community development blocks, where a significant section of voters trace their ancestral roots to Odisha. Many families have lived in these villages for generations, sustained largely by agriculture and animal husbandry, and continue to speak Oriya as their primary language.

Officials say the language barrier became impossible to ignore when even duly filled enumeration forms were submitted in Oriya script. “This made it essential to engage interpreters during the hearing sessions,” a senior official from the chief electoral officer’s office explained.