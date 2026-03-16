Bengal SIR hits Muslims with genuine documents hardest, ECI silent

'My father’s name was spelt in 2002 as ‘Naim’ and not ‘Nayeem’ in the elector’s photo identity card. Not his fault but that of the data entry operators engaged by the Election Commission of India. But I was placed in the list of logically inconsistent voters in the SIR, because both my name and my father’s name are now correctly spelt as ‘Nayeem’. The question raised by the ECI: why was my father’s name spelt ‘Naim’ in 2002 then?

'Good question. In the hearing held on 24 January, I submitted my passport, Aadhaar and Class 10 pass certificate. My father, a retired schoolteacher, produced his Aadhaar and pension payment order. My mother produced her Aadhaar and her post office savings bank passbook dating back to 1986. The EPIC numbers for both my father and me have remained the same since 2002. Despite the ‘hearing’, explanations and documents, all three of us have been placed ‘under adjudication’ by the ECI.

'We are among the 60 lakh voters in West Bengal who have been placed in this category. Judicial officers from the state — around 600 of them — and another 150 from neighbouring states, we have been told, will determine whether we are valid voters and will be able to cast our votes in the Assembly election next month.'

This is the story of the head of the department of Mathematics at Aliah University, a state government institution. Sk Md Abu Nayeem has been teaching at Aliah for 16 years and taught in a college before that. While reporting his case this week, The Telegraph found that he was not the only Muslim teacher at the university to be categorised as ‘under adjudication’. As many as 30 staff members at Aliah, the newspaper reported, are similarly ‘under adjudication’.