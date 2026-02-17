Bengal SIR: Newspaper cuttings, blank papers submitted as IDs

The 21 February deadline for completing scrutiny of identity documents submitted during hearings on West Bengal’s draft voters’ list is likely to be pushed back by two to three days, sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) indicated on Monday.

Behind the possible extension lies a mounting administrative challenge. Officials say the verification process has been slowed by an unexpectedly large volume of “fake” and “unlisted” documents uploaded to the system as proof of identity.

According to insiders, alongside documents not included in the 13 forms of identification approved by the Election Commission of India, officials have encountered newspaper clippings, blank sheets of paper and even illegible uploads. “Filtering out such documents is proving to be a herculean task,” a senior official said, adding that this has compelled authorities to consider extending the scrutiny timeline.