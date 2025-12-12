Bengal SIR: Over 58 lakh voter names deleted in sweeping shake-up

In a development certain to sharpen the political storm around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India on Friday released constituency-wise data that lays bare the sheer scale of deletions across the state.

The disclosure came a day after the deadline for filing enumeration forms closed, and the figures reveal dramatic disparities between constituencies — intensifying scrutiny of a process already criticised by the Opposition and questioned in Parliament.

According to the newly released data, Bhabanipur — chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s high-profile Kolkata bastion — saw 44,787 deletions, almost four times the number removed from opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Nandigram, which reported 10,599 deletions. Both figures relate to voter rolls first published in January this year.

A senior poll panel official said Bhabanipur originally listed 1,61,509 voters, while Nandigram had 2,78,212. The deletions, the official said, have been categorised under standard heads such as death, relocation, and duplicate entries — though parties on both sides have alleged that the SIR exercise has become mired in political suspicion.

Yet Bhabanipur is not the constituency with the heaviest purge. That distinction goes to Kolkata Port, represented by senior minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, which has recorded 63,730 deletions — the highest in the state. Other Trinamool-held seats have also seen large reductions: Tollygunge, held by minister Aroop Biswas, reported 35,309 names removed.