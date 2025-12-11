Bengal isn't UP: Mamata condemns assault on food vendors at Kolkata Gita event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday strongly condemned the assault on two food vendors during a mass Gita recital in Kolkata, declaring that intimidation in the name of religion would not be permitted under her government.

Addressing a public meeting in Krishnanagar, Nadia district, Banerjee said all accused in the incident had been arrested. “This is West Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. They beat up patty sellers… we arrested everyone last night,” she said, emphasising that law and order would be firmly upheld.

The incident took place during the ‘Paanch Lokkho Konthe Gita Paath’ — a large-scale Gita recitation organised at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on 7 December. Two vendors who had gone to sell chicken patties were allegedly assaulted by attendees, who reportedly threw away their food trays and forced them to perform sit-ups. A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, sparked public outrage.

Kolkata Police arrested three men on Wednesday night after verifying video footage and other evidence. The complaints were lodged at Maidan police station by the two vendors, hailing from Topsia and Hooghly’s Arambagh.