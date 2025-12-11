Bengal isn't UP: Mamata condemns assault on food vendors at Kolkata Gita event
Chief minister accuses BJP of importing divisive politics; police arrest three after video of assault goes viral
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday strongly condemned the assault on two food vendors during a mass Gita recital in Kolkata, declaring that intimidation in the name of religion would not be permitted under her government.
Addressing a public meeting in Krishnanagar, Nadia district, Banerjee said all accused in the incident had been arrested. “This is West Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. They beat up patty sellers… we arrested everyone last night,” she said, emphasising that law and order would be firmly upheld.
The incident took place during the ‘Paanch Lokkho Konthe Gita Paath’ — a large-scale Gita recitation organised at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on 7 December. Two vendors who had gone to sell chicken patties were allegedly assaulted by attendees, who reportedly threw away their food trays and forced them to perform sit-ups. A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, sparked public outrage.
Kolkata Police arrested three men on Wednesday night after verifying video footage and other evidence. The complaints were lodged at Maidan police station by the two vendors, hailing from Topsia and Hooghly’s Arambagh.
Banerjee attacks BJP over ‘divisive politics’
In her speech, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to “import” communal division into Bengal’s social fabric. “I do not believe in communal divisions. I want to walk with all religions,” she said.
Questioning the need for political mobilisation around religious texts, she added: “What is the need to hold a public meeting just to read the Gita? Those who pray to God or seek blessings from Allah do so in their hearts.”
Taking a swipe at what she described as performative religiosity, Banerjee said: “Those who keep chanting ‘Gita, Gita’ — what did Sri Krishna say about dharma? Dharma means to uphold, not to divide. They want to destroy West Bengal. They want to capture the state and stop people from speaking in Bengali. We all read and recite the Gita. What is the need to hold a meeting for that?”
A senior Kolkata Police officer said the three accused were arrested after review of video clips from the venue and statements from witnesses. The investigation into the assault and public humiliation of the vendors is continuing.
The incident has reignited political sparring between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with the TMC accusing the opposition party and its affiliates of encouraging aggressive behaviour at religious gatherings.
