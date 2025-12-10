Kolkata: Assault on patty seller at Gita recital sparks political storm ahead of polls

With West Bengal heading toward Assembly elections next year, an assault on a Muslim vendor selling chicken (and vegetable) patties near a mass Gita recital at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on 7 December has ballooned into a major political confrontation.

Opposition parties have accused the BJP of normalising food policing and vigilante behaviour — practices they say are spilling over into Bengal from states where the party’s cultural strictures already dominate public life.

The incident took place during 'Paanch Lakh Konthe Gita Paath', organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad. The vendor, Sheikh Riyazul, a resident of Hooghly's Arambag who has sold patties in the Maidan area for over 23 years, said he was approached by a group of saffron-turbaned and tilak-wearing youths who asked his name, then immediately began beating him.

“They asked me my name. As soon as I told them, they started thrashing me. They also made me do squats and threw my food,” he said. The viral video shows the group slapping him, pulling his ears, and emptying his patties onto the ground before stamping on them — behaviour more in line with playground bullies than participants in a devotional gathering.

Riyazul filed a complaint at Maidan police station, which has led to a formal investigation. CPI(M) advocate Sayan Bandopadhyay submitted a separate petition urging the police to treat the incident as attempted lynching, warning that “a section of people is trying to impose Uttar Pradesh’s mob-lynching culture in Bengal”.