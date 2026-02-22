Bengal SIR: Uncertainty remains on voter documents for judicial review

However, officials said that since regular scrutiny was still underway when the meeting concluded late Saturday evening, the exact number of documents to be referred for judicial adjudication could not be determined. An insider in the CEO’s office indicated that preliminary estimates place the figure between 45 lakh and 50 lakh cases — a volume that could pose significant logistical challenges.

During the meeting, justice Paul is understood to have expressed reservations about whether such a large number of documents could be examined within a short timeframe. He is expected to hold a virtual discussion with senior officials of the Election Commission of India to seek further clarity on the roadmap ahead.

For now, authorities have decided that the final electoral roll will be published as scheduled on 28 February, excluding the documents referred for judicial scrutiny. Supplementary rolls will be issued later after the adjudication process is completed.

In a parallel development, the Calcutta High Court issued a notification cancelling the leave of all judicial officers in the state until March 9, directing those currently on leave to resume duty by Monday. The order exempts emergency medical leave.

With the SIR exercise unfolding against the backdrop of impending elections, the scale of verification and the compressed timeline have added a fresh layer of complexity to the electoral process in the state.

With IANS inputs