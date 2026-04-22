Bengal tribunals clear just 136 — mostly poll staff — as lakhs remain off voter rolls

With just a day to go before polling begins across 152 constituencies in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a deepening controversy over the electoral rolls has thrown up a stark and uncomfortable contrast: while lakhs of voters remain excluded, only 136 names have been restored following appellate tribunal scrutiny.

The supplementary list, released by the Election Commission of India in the early hours of Wednesday in compliance with a Supreme Court directive, shows that just 136 individuals cleared by tribunals will be eligible to vote on 23 April. Two names were deleted. Against the backdrop of claims that as many as 27 lakh voters have been left out, the number has triggered outrage and sharpened concerns over disenfranchisement.

The disparity is difficult to ignore. After months of scrutiny, legal recourse and assurances of due process, the restoration of just over a hundred names — many of them not ordinary voters — raises questions about whether the system has functioned in any meaningful sense for those excluded.

An official linked to the tribunals indicated that nearly 95 per cent of those cleared are government staff and booth-level officers assigned election duty. Many among them had found themselves in an administrative bind: their names struck off the rolls, yet required to conduct polling. Their cases, the official said, were prioritised to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

That explanation, while pragmatic, underscores the core criticism — that the process appears to have favoured institutional necessity over the rights of ordinary voters. For the vast majority who approached tribunals, there is still no resolution, even as polling begins.