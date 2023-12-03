Getting Latest Election Result...
Bharat Adivasi Party registers historic first victory in Madhya Pradesh
The Rajasthan-based party clinched the Sailana seat in Ratlam district, marking their inaugural victory in any election in the state
The Bharat Adivasi Party registered its first victory in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Sailana seat of Ratlam district.
The party’s Kamleshwar Dodiyar defeated the nearest rival and Congress candidate Harsh Vijay Gehlot in Sailana constituency by a margin of 4,618 votes as per the Election Commission.
This is the first time that the Bharat Adivasi Party, headquartered in Rajasthan, has registered a victory in any election in Madhya Pradesh.
Sailana seat of Ratlam is located on the borders of Rajasthan.
