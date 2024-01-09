Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Nagaland on 15 Jan, take people's concerns national

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Nagaland on the evening of 15 January and travel through at least four districts of the state as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in Kohima today, 9 January.

The Congress leader and his companions on the yatra will cross into Nagaland on the second day, after commencing in Manipur on 14 January. They will go on to Assam on 18 January, Venugopal told reporters in Kohima.

Gandhi will spend the night in Khuzama village, which is on the border with Manipur, after entering Nagaland and will hold a rally in the heart of Kohima the next day. He will traverse the Kohima, Wokha, Zunheboto and Mokukchung districts on his way to Assam.

Venugopal, who is here along with other All-India Congress Committee leaders for a preparatory meeting, underscored that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra—which will cover a route of 6,500 km from Imphal to Mumbai—is not a political rally to campaign for the parliamentary elections later this year.

"Its objective is to seek justice for the youth, women, the poor and the farmers and highlight peoples' sentiments, their issues through a bigger platform," he said.