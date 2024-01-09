Congress meeting on 10 January to plan for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said today, 9 January, that a meeting has been convened tomorrow, 10 January, to assign responsibilities to various units of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge said he was travelling to Delhi on Wednesday to hold the meeting.

"The INDIA [Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance] bloc has taken some decisions regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I'm going to Delhi tomorrow. There is a meeting with various units of our party. We have to assign responsibilities to various units," Kharge told reporters.

The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member said the party has already appointed over 500 observers across constituencies. The party has also appointed district-wise observers.

"There is also a meeting in Karnataka tomorrow to decide on how to choose candidates. Similar exercises have taken place in other states," Kharge said.