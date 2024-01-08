Congress' Jansandesh Yatra to begin on 17 Jan, cover all 10 LS seats in Haryana: Kumari Selja

Congress general secretary Kumari Selja on Monday said the party's Jansandesh Yatra in the state, which will cover all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, will begin from Hisar on 17 January.

The yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May will start from the new vegetable market in Hisar. After covering the Lok Sabha constituency on 17 and 18 January, it will enter Bhiwani, she said.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Selja, the former state president of Haryana Congress, said the message of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be taken to every house in the state through the yatra.

The yatra will strengthen the Congress in the 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana and ensure its victory, she said. People are angry with the BJP due to the party's "anti-people" policies, Selja claimed. "During the Jansandesh Yatra, information about the welfare schemes of the Congress will be given while the anti-people policies of the BJP will be exposed," she said.