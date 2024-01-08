Congress' Jansandesh Yatra to begin on 17 Jan, cover all 10 LS seats in Haryana: Kumari Selja
Party general secretary says message of senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be taken to every house in the state through the yatra
Congress general secretary Kumari Selja on Monday said the party's Jansandesh Yatra in the state, which will cover all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, will begin from Hisar on 17 January.
The yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May will start from the new vegetable market in Hisar. After covering the Lok Sabha constituency on 17 and 18 January, it will enter Bhiwani, she said.
Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Selja, the former state president of Haryana Congress, said the message of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be taken to every house in the state through the yatra.
The yatra will strengthen the Congress in the 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana and ensure its victory, she said. People are angry with the BJP due to the party's "anti-people" policies, Selja claimed. "During the Jansandesh Yatra, information about the welfare schemes of the Congress will be given while the anti-people policies of the BJP will be exposed," she said.
Replying to a question, she said, "The role of the opposition is to keep the government alert, but the BJP is busy destroying democracy". She also said that the Congress will hold the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai — from east to west of India in 67 days — beginning 14 January.
Earlier, Gandhi had taken out the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 2022-23.
Selja said there are several issues like unemployment and inflation in the country "but the present government is trying to confuse the people". The former Union minister also alleged that the government is taking unfair advantage of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to suppress the voice of the opposition leaders. "The leader who joins the BJP out of fear is suddenly proven clean," she alleged.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines