Bharat Jodo Yatra a transformative event in India’s politics: Congress
Jairam Ramesh recalls that the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir padyatra concluded three years ago with a stirring Srinagar address by Rahul Gandhi
The Congress on Saturday hailed the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as a watershed moment in Indian politics, saying the march carried three powerful messages to the people — widening economic inequality, deepening social polarisation and the rise of political authoritarianism.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh recalled that the historic Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir padyatra concluded three years ago with a stirring address by Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar.
“The 4,000-km padyatra was undertaken by Rahul Gandhi along with over 200 Bharat Yatris, on foot, over 145 days, cutting across 12 states and two Union Territories,” Ramesh wrote.
He said the yatra, which took its core messages directly to the people, proved to be “a profoundly transformative event” in the country’s political landscape, one that would be “remembered and cherished for decades to come.”
The Bharat Jodo Yatra culminated on 30 January 2023, as leaders from several opposition parties joined Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar, marking the end of an ambitious journey spanning nearly 4,000 kilometres from India’s southern tip to the Kashmir Valley.
With PTI inputs
