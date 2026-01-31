Bharat Jodo Yatra a transformative event in India’s politics: Congress

“The 4,000-km padyatra was undertaken by Rahul Gandhi along with over 200 Bharat Yatris, on foot, over 145 days, cutting across 12 states and two Union Territories,” Ramesh wrote.

He said the yatra, which took its core messages directly to the people, proved to be “a profoundly transformative event” in the country’s political landscape, one that would be “remembered and cherished for decades to come.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra culminated on 30 January 2023, as leaders from several opposition parties joined Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar, marking the end of an ambitious journey spanning nearly 4,000 kilometres from India’s southern tip to the Kashmir Valley.

With PTI inputs