Bhim Army chief demands CBI probe into attack on him

Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Azad has demanded a CBI probe into the attack on him on June 28 so that those who hatched the conspiracy against him can be exposed.

Four assailants in a car had allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on the vehicle of Azad near Gandhi Nagar colony under Deoband police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district when he was returning from his party worker's house on June 28 evening.

On July 1, the Ambala unit of Haryana Special Task Force in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four people from near a dhaba in the Shahzadpur area of Ambala.

As per the police, during interrogation, the arrested persons said that they shot at Bhim Army founder because they were angry over his statements made in the past few months. The accused were identified as Vikas, Prashant and Lovish, all from Saharanpur. The fourth accused Vikas hails from Haryana's Karnal.