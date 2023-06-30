1 held for issuing death threat to Bhim Army chief

The Amethi police have arrested a driver who allegedly issued a death threat to the Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, the police said.

Vimlesh Singh, 30, was arrested from the Gauriganj police station area, the police added.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP), Elamaran G, said that Vimlesh drove a carriage van in Haryana.

The SP added that Vimlesh made the comments on Facebook because he felt “outraged and humiliated” by the remarks made against his community by the Bhim Army chief.

On Thursday, the police had registered an FIR against an unidentified person in Amethi district for a Facebook post where a death threat had been issued to Azad, days before the attack on him in Saharanpur on Wednesday evening.