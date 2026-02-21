‘Big on paper, weak on delivery’: Opposition hits out at Odisha Budget

Leader of the Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Friday sharply criticised the annual state budget presented in the assembly by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, dismissing it as a “full menu in an empty kitchen”.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, the former chief minister said the budget speech painted an impressive picture but lacked substance. “What can I say about this budget? It sounds to me like a full menu in an empty kitchen,” he remarked, suggesting that the announcements were not backed by adequate financial provisioning or clear implementation plans.

Senior Biju Janata Dal leader Dibya Shankar Mishra also attacked the Odisha Budget 2026–27, alleging that it offered no new policy direction, financial clarity or concrete roadmap for employment generation. He noted that while the budget speech lasted nearly two hours, it failed to introduce any major new initiatives for the people of the state.

The BJD MLA claimed that several schemes announced in the budget did not specify clear financial allocations or execution strategies. He further alleged that the document lacked impactful measures for women, social development and vulnerable communities.