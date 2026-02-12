Kharge flags workplace caste bias, cites Odisha anganwadi boycott
Caste bias extends to workplaces, harming dignity, careers and safety, says Congress leader
Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday flagged concerns over caste-based discrimination at workplaces, citing a recent incident in Odisha where children were reportedly prevented from eating food cooked by a Dalit anganwadi worker.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Kharge said that at a time when the country speaks of social reform, development and unity, such practices continue to persist.
“In the 21st century, when we talk about social development, social reform and the unity of Hindus, people of a particular community are refusing to let their children eat food cooked by a Dalit woman who is a helper-cum-cook in an anganwadi centre in Odisha. That anganwadi centre has been boycotted for the last three months,” he said.
Kharge underlined that anganwadi centres form the bedrock of children’s physical and cognitive development. “If there is such discrimination, it will naturally affect children’s growth,” he said, adding that such actions undermine the right to education guaranteed under Article 21A of the Constitution.
The LoP said reports of caste discrimination at workplaces were emerging from different parts of the country and stressed that timely investigations could help prevent future incidents.
Referring to past cases, Kharge cited an incident in Madhya Pradesh where a man had urinated on an Adivasi individual, and another case in Gujarat last year in which a Dalit government officer died by suicide allegedly due to caste discrimination.
“These incidents show that caste discrimination is not confined to social and political life but is prevalent at workplaces as well. This affects dignity, career progress and personal safety,” he said.
Kharge asserted that caste-based discrimination against any individual violates Articles 14, 15 and 17 of the Constitution. He urged the government to take such matters seriously and ensure prompt investigation and action.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines