Kharge flags workplace caste bias, cites Odisha anganwadi boycott

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday flagged concerns over caste-based discrimination at workplaces, citing a recent incident in Odisha where children were reportedly prevented from eating food cooked by a Dalit anganwadi worker.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Kharge said that at a time when the country speaks of social reform, development and unity, such practices continue to persist.

“In the 21st century, when we talk about social development, social reform and the unity of Hindus, people of a particular community are refusing to let their children eat food cooked by a Dalit woman who is a helper-cum-cook in an anganwadi centre in Odisha. That anganwadi centre has been boycotted for the last three months,” he said.