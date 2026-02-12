‘Grip too strong?’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over workers, farmers and US deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the government of ignoring the voices of workers and farmers while taking decisions that affect their future, and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would now listen to them or whether there was a “grip” on him that was too strong.

His remarks came a day after he described the proposed India–US interim trade agreement as a “wholesale surrender,” alleging that it compromised India’s energy security and farmers’ interests.

In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, “Today, lakhs of workers and farmers across the country are on the streets to raise their voices for their rights.”

Rahul Gandhi said workers were apprehensive that the four labour codes would dilute their rights and weaken hard-won protections. Farmers, he added, feared that the trade agreement with the US could adversely impact their livelihoods. He also expressed concern that weakening or scrapping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) would deprive villages of their last remaining economic safety net.