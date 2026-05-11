Biggest blow to workers’ rights since Independence: INC on new labour codes

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre after the government fully operationalised the four labour codes by notifying the final rules, accusing the Narendra Modi-led administration of pushing through “anti-worker” reforms that weaken labour rights and favour big corporations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government deliberately waited until the conclusion of Assembly elections to notify the labour codes through gazette notifications issued on 8 and 9 May.

“The Modi government, in its typical cowardly fashion, waited for the assembly elections to conclude before notifying the four anti-worker labour codes,” Kharge said in a statement.

Describing the reforms as a major setback for India’s workforce, Kharge claimed the codes would institutionalise insecure employment practices.

“For crores of India’s workers, these codes promise a future of hire-and-fire policies, contract employment, and limited space for unionisation,” he said.

The Congress chief also accused the government of bypassing consultations with labour organisations and trade unions while framing the new laws.