Akhilesh marches with Congress in ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ to champion democracy
Venugopal welcomes SP chief to Voter Adhikar Yatra, calling him a “steadfast ally” in the fight against BJP’s alleged bid to “destroy democracy”
Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav lent his support to the Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Saran district on Saturday, 30 August.
Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, in a post on X, welcomed Akhilesh Yadav’s participation in the Voter Adhikar Yatra, describing him as a “steadfast ally” in the Congress’ ongoing battle against what he termed as the BJP’s systematic attempts to “destroy democracy.”
“It is the Constitution that provides the answers to the nation’s challenges, guiding us through crises with its principles,” Akhilesh Yadav said, adding, “And when the time demands, it does not just safeguard democracy but also acts as a sword to defend the rights and dignity of the people.”
Venugopal said Yadav’s presence adds strength and credibility to the movement, as he has consistently championed the rights of the poor, marginalised, and underprivileged communities, not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country. He further emphasised that Yadav’s decision to join the yatra reflects the growing unity among opposition parties under the INDIA bloc to safeguard democratic values and ensure electoral justice in Bihar and beyond.
Yadav was seen with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav during the yatra. Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, was also present. Acharya had contested unsuccessfully from Saran in last year’s Lok Sabha polls.
Rahul Gandhi launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra on 17 August from Sasaram to protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Supported by INDIA bloc parties, the yatra will conclude in Patna on 1 September after covering districts including Gaya, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, West and East Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, and Saran.
With PTI inputs
