Akhilesh marches with Congress in ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ to champion democracy

Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav lent his support to the Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Saran district on Saturday, 30 August.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, in a post on X, welcomed Akhilesh Yadav’s participation in the Voter Adhikar Yatra, describing him as a “steadfast ally” in the Congress’ ongoing battle against what he termed as the BJP’s systematic attempts to “destroy democracy.”

“It is the Constitution that provides the answers to the nation’s challenges, guiding us through crises with its principles,” Akhilesh Yadav said, adding, “And when the time demands, it does not just safeguard democracy but also acts as a sword to defend the rights and dignity of the people.”