Siddaramaiah, Annie Raja join Rahul-Tejashwi's yatra amid calls to defend democracy

The Congress-RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, launched as a mass movement to safeguard the Constitutional right to vote, continued to gather strength on Friday, drawing in leaders from across the opposition INDIA bloc and inspiring crowds in their thousands.

The day’s highlight was the participation of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, who walked alongside Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, signalling the growing reach and unity of the campaign.

Siddaramaiah joined the yatra in Gopalganj district, where he was greeted warmly by supporters waving flags and chanting slogans. Sharing the stage with Gandhi and RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, the Karnataka chief minister underlined the significance of the journey.

“Joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Gopalganj under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi Jee. The huge participation of people shows the growing strength of this movement for democracy and justice. The massive gathering reflected the people's strong resolve to protect democracy and their constitutional rights,” Siddaramaiah wrote later in a post on X.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, which began in Sasaram on 17 August, is a 1,300-km march across more than 20 districts of Bihar. Framed as a people’s campaign rather than a purely partisan one, it seeks to draw attention to what the Opposition alleges are systematic efforts to manipulate electoral rolls and deny marginalised communities their voting rights, most notably through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists in Bihar.

At a spirited rally in Siwan, Gandhi accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of undermining democracy by colluding with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to “steal votes”, which he has been calling "vote chori". Holding up a copy of the Constitution, he declared that the government’s actions were a direct assault on the document that guarantees every citizen the right to participate in elections.