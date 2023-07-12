Bihar Assembly adjourned after BJP leaders create ruckus, brandish chairs

Bihar Assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary on Wednesday adjourned the House for the day after BJP leaders created ruckus and raised a chair while deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was answering a question related to the road construction department.

As soon as the proceedings of the Assembly began, the leaders of BJP stormed into to the well of the House and started demanding resignation of Tejashwi Yadav, saying that a charge-sheeted person cannot enjoy a constitutional post.

Tejashwi was recently charge-sheeted in land for jobs case.

When the BJP legislators didn't pay heed to the Speaker's advice to go back to their seats, he adjourned the House for the day.