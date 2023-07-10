Nitish-Tejashwi arrive at Bihar Vidhan Sabha together

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday arrived together -- on the first day of monsoon session -- at Bihar Vidhan Sabha sending a strong message to BJP amid rumours of disunity among the Mahagathbandhan in the state.

The Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister both arrived in one vehicle at the Vidhan Sabha and where received by assembly functionaries and supporters.

Since last few days, the state is in grip of rumours that all is not well in Mahagathbandhan.

Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday had said that Mahagathbandhan is united and the state government under leadership of Nitish Kumar is running smoothly. He had also slammed BJP for spreading propaganda and confusion among people of Bihar.