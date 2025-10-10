Bihar polls: EC to use Anganwadi workers to verify burqa-clad voters

The Election Commission (EC) of India on Friday, 10 October, announced special arrangements at polling stations in Bihar to ensure the “dignified” identification of women voters wearing burqas or purdah during the upcoming assembly elections.

In an official statement, the EC emphasised that the move aims to encourage participation of ‘purdanasheen’ women while maintaining their privacy. The identification process will be conducted in the presence of lady polling officers or attendants, strictly following the commission’s guidelines.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said Anganwadi workers will be present at all polling booths in Bihar to assist in verifying the identity of women voters in burqas. He clarified that the commission’s guidelines regarding identity verification inside polling stations will be adhered to meticulously.