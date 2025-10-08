Poll code applicable to Central govt too for policy decisions on Bihar: EC

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) reminder that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) applies equally to the Central government may, on paper, sound like an assertion of independence. Yet, as the Bihar Assembly elections approach, the announcement becomes less as a bold assertion of authority and more a test of credibility.

The ECI’s statement came on Wednesday, two days after it announced the election schedule for Bihar. Polling will be held in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with counting scheduled for 14 November. “The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central government so far as announcements/policy decisions for Bihar are concerned,” the poll body said, adding that it has issued directives to prevent misuse of official machinery and to ensure the removal of political hoardings and defacements from public and private spaces.

The procedural announcement might have passed unnoticed in calmer times. But the timing — coming just after the Centre’s lavish rollout of new welfare schemes and infrastructure projects in Bihar — gives it political heft. For Opposition parties, it raises the familiar question: does the ECI act as a neutral referee, or as a reluctant observer making the right noises while allowing the powerful to proceed unchecked?

In the weeks leading up to the MCC taking effect, the Central government unveiled a flurry of new measures in Bihar. The most conspicuous was the promise of a Rs 10,000 direct transfer to 75 lakh women in the state — presented as a one-time grant to support livelihoods and small enterprises. It was accompanied by new announcements under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, additional rural housing allocations, a fresh highway package dubbed the 'Bihar Prosperity Corridor', and a major flood-mitigation plan for the Kosi basin.

Union ministers arrived in Patna, Bhagalpur and Gaya to lay foundation stones and cut ribbons, creating the impression of a government in overdrive for development. But the Opposition saw something else: what RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called “a cynical pre-election shopping spree using public funds”.