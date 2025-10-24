Bihar assembly polls: 70 candidates withdraw nominations for 2nd phase

A closer look at district-wise withdrawals reveals the strategic calculations at play. Kishanganj saw the highest number of withdrawals with ten candidates stepping back, followed by Araria with seven. West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Katihar, and Rohtas districts each recorded five withdrawals, while Gaya and Nawada saw four candidates pulling out. Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jehanabad, and Aurangabad had three withdrawals apiece. Meanwhile, Sheohar, Supaul, Purnea, Arwal, and Jamui witnessed a single withdrawal each, and Kaimur remained untouched with no candidates stepping aside.

The nomination process for the second phase began on 13 October and concluded on 20 October, with voting scheduled for 11 November. As the election draws near, the stage is set for a battle that promises to be both fiercely contested and politically defining.

The NDA, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, has already kicked off its campaign, consolidating support and reaching out to voters across the state. Meanwhile, the Opposition Grand Alliance recently resolved its internal seat-sharing disputes after intensive negotiations, including intervention by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. The alliance has now announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate and Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as one of the deputy Chief Ministers, reflecting a carefully balanced approach to Bihar’s complex social and political tapestry.

With both alliances finalising their leadership and strategies, Bihar is poised for an electrifying electoral season. The narrowing of the candidate pool following withdrawals adds focus to the contest, heightening anticipation as parties vie for voter support in the state’s upcoming second-phase polls. Every seat, every alliance, and every campaign promise now carries heightened significance as the stage is set for what promises to be a historic showdown in Bihar’s political theatre.

With IANS inputs