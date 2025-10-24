Bihar assembly polls: 70 candidates withdraw nominations for 2nd phase
Candidate withdrawals sharpen the contest, raising anticipation for Bihar’s second-phase polls
As the political machinery in Bihar revs up for the 2025 assembly elections, the electoral landscape is taking shape with a flurry of activity and strategic maneuvering.
Following the conclusion of the withdrawal deadline for the second phase of nominations, a total of 70 candidates have pulled back their papers, narrowing the field and setting the stage for an intense contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, 24 October.
The second phase of nominations, which covered 122 assembly seats across 18 districts, witnessed 1,761 submissions. During scrutiny, 389 nominations were rejected, leaving 1,372 candidates in the running. With the withdrawal of 70 candidates, 1,302 contenders now remain in the fray, ready to vie for the mandate of the people.
A closer look at district-wise withdrawals reveals the strategic calculations at play. Kishanganj saw the highest number of withdrawals with ten candidates stepping back, followed by Araria with seven. West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Katihar, and Rohtas districts each recorded five withdrawals, while Gaya and Nawada saw four candidates pulling out. Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jehanabad, and Aurangabad had three withdrawals apiece. Meanwhile, Sheohar, Supaul, Purnea, Arwal, and Jamui witnessed a single withdrawal each, and Kaimur remained untouched with no candidates stepping aside.
The nomination process for the second phase began on 13 October and concluded on 20 October, with voting scheduled for 11 November. As the election draws near, the stage is set for a battle that promises to be both fiercely contested and politically defining.
The NDA, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, has already kicked off its campaign, consolidating support and reaching out to voters across the state. Meanwhile, the Opposition Grand Alliance recently resolved its internal seat-sharing disputes after intensive negotiations, including intervention by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. The alliance has now announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate and Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as one of the deputy Chief Ministers, reflecting a carefully balanced approach to Bihar’s complex social and political tapestry.
With both alliances finalising their leadership and strategies, Bihar is poised for an electrifying electoral season. The narrowing of the candidate pool following withdrawals adds focus to the contest, heightening anticipation as parties vie for voter support in the state’s upcoming second-phase polls. Every seat, every alliance, and every campaign promise now carries heightened significance as the stage is set for what promises to be a historic showdown in Bihar’s political theatre.
With IANS inputs