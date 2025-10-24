Congress corners PM Modi with three questions ahead of Bihar visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Bihar on Friday, 24 October to campaign for the NDA ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has posed three pointed questions to him, invoking the legacy of socialist icon and former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

The prime minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Samastipur and Begusarai in support of NDA candidates. His visit includes a stop at Karpoorigram, the ancestral village of Karpoori Thakur, where he will pay tribute at the Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Smriti Bhawan and garland the late leader’s statue before addressing a rally at Dudhpura Airport Ground.

In a post on X, Ramesh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological predecessor, the Jan Sangh, of hypocrisy in their attempts to claim Thakur’s legacy.

Ramesh posed three questions to the Prime Minister:

1. Is it not an acknowledged fact that the Jan Sangh – from which the BJP emerged – brought down Karpoori Thakurji’s government in April 1979 when he introduced OBC reservations, and that RSS and Jan Sangh leaders subjected him to vile abuse?