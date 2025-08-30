Bihar athlete meets Rahul Gandhi, voices hopes for better sports facilities
Lack of facilities in my village prevents many talented players like me from reaching our full potential, Raja Yadav shares his struggles
Bihar-based athlete Raja Yadav, known for his prowess in wrestling and running, met leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 30 August, to spotlight the struggles of village sports talents.
Speaking to Rahul Gandhi, Raja shared his struggles, saying, “I have trained hard in wrestling and running, but the lack of proper facilities and support in my village makes it very difficult to advance. Many talented players like me are unable to showcase their full potential.”
Rahul Gandhi assured the athlete of his support, responding, “Raja, I stand with you and your fellow athletes. Talent should never be limited by a lack of facilities. I wish you all the best in your sporting journey and hope to see you achieve great success.”
Raja Yadav expressed hope following the meeting, stating, “It means a lot to have the leader of Opposition listen to our concerns. I feel motivated to keep working hard, and I hope our voices reach the authorities who can help improve sports infrastructure in villages like ours.”
The meeting highlighted the pressing need for better sports infrastructure in rural India, where many young athletes struggle to pursue professional careers due to inadequate training facilities and support.
