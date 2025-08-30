Bihar athlete meets Rahul Gandhi, voices hopes for better sports facilities

Rahul Gandhi assured the athlete of his support, responding, “Raja, I stand with you and your fellow athletes. Talent should never be limited by a lack of facilities. I wish you all the best in your sporting journey and hope to see you achieve great success.”

Raja Yadav expressed hope following the meeting, stating, “It means a lot to have the leader of Opposition listen to our concerns. I feel motivated to keep working hard, and I hope our voices reach the authorities who can help improve sports infrastructure in villages like ours.”

The meeting highlighted the pressing need for better sports infrastructure in rural India, where many young athletes struggle to pursue professional careers due to inadequate training facilities and support.