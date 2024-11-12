Bihar bypolls: Over 12 lakh voters to decide fate of 38 candidates

The Bihar Assembly by-election polling for four seats will take place on 13 November, with a total of over 12 lakh voters set to determine the outcomes of 38 candidates.

In Tarari, over three lakh voters are registered who will decide the fate of 10 candidates. Ramgarh Assembly constituency has over two lakh eligible where five candidates are in the fray.

Imamganj (SC) seat has a maximum number of over three lakh voters including over one lakh voters. A total of nine candidates are in the fray of the Imamganj Assembly bypolls.

The Belaganj assembly has the lowest number of voters among these four constituencies. It has a total of over two lakh voters. They will decide the fate of 14 candidates on 13 November. The result of these bypolls will be announced on 23 November.

The Tarari assembly constituency has 332 polling stations including 304 in rural areas and 28 in urban areas. Similarly, Ramgarh has 282 polling stations in rural areas and 12 in urban areas.