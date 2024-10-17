Bihar: Priyanka Gandhi attacks NDA govt, says trade of spurious liquor rampant

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 17 October, attacked the NDA government over fatalities in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts due to consumption of spurious liquor, saying liquor ban is in force in the state but illegal trade of spurious liquor is rampant.

At least six people died and 14 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, officials said on Wednesday.

Four deaths were reported in Siwan and two in Saran.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The news of death of a number of people due to consumption of spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran districts of Bihar is extremely saddening. May God grant peace to the departed souls."