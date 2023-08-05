Bihar cabinet expansion to take place after Tejashwi returns, says Congress

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday said that the cabinet expansion will take place after Tejashwi Yadav returns from Delhi.

“Tejashwi Yadav is currently in Delhi and is expected to return soon. Once he returns, we will have a discussion with the Chief Minister and finalise the date of cabinet expansion,” Singh said while celebrating the Supreme Court verdict pertaining to ‘Modi surname’.

Congress party has 19 MLAs in Bihar while two are cabinet ministers in Nitish Kumar-led government. The party is seeking two more cabinet ministers in the Mahagathbandhan government.

“Congress is not a party which is ignored by anyone. We are hopeful for a respectable share in the cabinet. We are hopeful Congress leaders will be accommodated,” he said.