Bihar govt approves several developmental projects in cabinet meeting

The Bihar government on Tuesday, August 8, approved various developmental projects during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The cabinet approved the subway connectivity between Bihar and Patna museums. The cabinet has also passed a revised estimate for this purpose in tune of Rs 542 crore. The Patna museum is located on Budh Marg while the Bihar museum is located at Bailey road.

The cabinet has also approved two ITIs one at Garkha in Saran district and the second at Raghopur in Vaishali district. A total of 86 posts have also been approved at these two places while Rs 468 crore has been allocated for the financial year 2023-24.

The cabinet also approved the amendment in the Migrant Labourer Accident Bill 2008. The government will provide Rs 2 lakh cash in case of death taking place during an accident. Earlier, only Rs 1 Lakh was given as compensation to the victims family.

In case of an injured person, he or she will get Rs 50 thousand while a person who gets handicap permanently, will be given Rs 1 Lakh as compensation.

The cabinet has approved amendments related to environment, forest and climate change, industry, urban local body etc.