Bihar: Opposition MLCs evicted from House amid uproar over Nitish remarks

Opposition members of the Bihar Legislative Council were suspended for the day and physically removed by marshals on Tuesday after disrupting proceedings while demanding an apology from chief minister Nitish Kumar over alleged offensive remarks directed at leader of Opposition Rabri Devi.

The confrontation erupted shortly after the House convened around noon. RJD MLC Abdul Qari Sohaib insisted that Kumar be summoned to the chamber to apologise for comments made the previous day.

On Monday, Opposition legislators had sought the chief minister’s response to recent incidents of rape in the state. During the exchange, Kumar and Rabri Devi appeared to address each other heatedly amid slogan-shouting, though their words were inaudible because microphones were switched off.

“Rabri Devi is not just the leader of the Opposition in this House but also a former chief minister. She was raising the matter of increasing incidents of crimes against women. The words used by Kumar were unbecoming of a chief minister. He should be summoned to the House and made to tender an apology,” Sohaib said on Tuesday.

Other Opposition MLCs joined in protest, raising slogans against the chief minister and triggering counter-shouts from members of the ruling benches. The situation escalated when Opposition legislators moved into the well of the House, where some engaged in heated exchanges with members of the ruling NDA.

Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh intervened, remarking, “It seems you people are not in the mood to let the House run today. You'd better leave and stay away for the day.”

The directive provoked further anger from Opposition members, who protested that they were being penalised despite being the aggrieved side, saying “we are being accused of wrongdoing while those at fault are being allowed to remain in the House”.

As disorder continued, the chairman ordered marshals to intervene. Opposition MLCs — most belonging to the RJD — were escorted out of the chamber.