Bihar polls: JD(U) fields ex-MP Sabir Ali whom it fired for praising PM Modi in 2014

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has named former Rajya Sabha MP Sabir Ali as its candidate for the Amour assembly seat in Bihar, replacing Saba Zafar just days after he was announced for the contest.

The party made the sudden announcement in a statement on Saturday.

Ali re-joined JD(U) in Purnea district, home to the Amour constituency, in the presence of state minister Leshi Singh, a close confidante of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is seeking re-election from the neighbouring Dhamdaha seat.

The reasons behind the party’s decision to drop Zafar, who was the runner-up in the 2020 assembly elections and won the seat in 2010 on a BJP ticket, remain unclear.