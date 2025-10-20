Bihar polls: Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap booked for MCC violation

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to police, the incident occurred on 16 October when Tej Pratap arrived at the Mahua constituency office in Vaishali district to submit his nomination. A video circulating on social media shows him travelling in an SUV bearing a police logo and fitted with a beacon light.

In his complaint, the circle officer of Mahua stated that the footage was examined and confirmed that the police insignia and beacon were not official but privately used. “A case was therefore registered for violation of the election code of conduct,” the complaint said.