Bihar polls: Opposition leaders take aim at NDA, promise development and jobs
Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of diversionary theatrics, saying Bihar voters care more about jobs, education, and rising prices
As Bihar prepares for the second and final phase of assembly elections on 11 November, Opposition leaders have intensified their attacks on the ruling NDA, highlighting governance, development, and livelihood issues.
RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent campaign speeches, questioning the tone and content of his rallies. Speaking at a rally, Yadav said, “What kind of songs the Prime Minister was singing in his rallies — I don’t know which web series he is watching these days. How does he get so much spare time to do all this?”
Yadav accused the BJP of running a diversionary campaign focused on theatrics, noting that Bihar voters are more concerned about jobs, education, and rising prices than political theatrics. His remarks come amid PM Modi repeatedly targeting the opposition over “Jungle Raj” and law-and-order issues.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera highlighted the contrast between the NDA and the opposition INDIA alliance on governance and development.
“The difference between the NDA's mindset regarding Bihar and the INDIA alliance's concern for Bihar's development is clearly evident. Bihar has made its decision — change the government, change Bihar,” he said.
Khera emphasised that while the NDA has focused on divisive politics and rhetoric, the INDIA alliance is campaigning on promises of social justice, youth employment, farmer welfare, and equitable development across the state. He added that Bihar is ready for a “new chapter of progress and inclusive growth” under the opposition-led alliance.
As the final phase of polling approaches, opposition leaders are seeking to consolidate their message around development and governance, contrasting it sharply with the NDA’s campaign narrative.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday issued a stark warning to voters in Bihar ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections.
She urged citizens to exercise their constitutional right responsibly and reject any attempts at electoral manipulation, highlighting the importance of a free and fair election in shaping Bihar’s future.
Addressing a rally, she said, “Narendra Modi wants to buy your vote. Take the money from them — but don’t give the vote.”
The Congress leader also emphasised that the people of Bihar have the power to decide their government and warned against allowing short-term incentives to dictate the state’s long-term development trajectory.
