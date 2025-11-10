Bihar polls: Opposition leaders take aim at NDA, promise development and jobs

As Bihar prepares for the second and final phase of assembly elections on 11 November, Opposition leaders have intensified their attacks on the ruling NDA, highlighting governance, development, and livelihood issues.

RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent campaign speeches, questioning the tone and content of his rallies. Speaking at a rally, Yadav said, “What kind of songs the Prime Minister was singing in his rallies — I don’t know which web series he is watching these days. How does he get so much spare time to do all this?”

Yadav accused the BJP of running a diversionary campaign focused on theatrics, noting that Bihar voters are more concerned about jobs, education, and rising prices than political theatrics. His remarks come amid PM Modi repeatedly targeting the opposition over “Jungle Raj” and law-and-order issues.