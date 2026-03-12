‘Bihar ranks poorly’: Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar-led govt

He further alleged that the state lags behind on several key development parameters, including literacy rate, per capita income, farmers’ earnings, investment per capita, consumption levels, computer literacy, electricity consumption, infrastructure development and the quality of education. Yadav also said Bihar trails other states in the number of industrial units and the availability of computer and ICT laboratories in schools.

Turning to the cost of living, Yadav claimed that residents of Bihar are among those paying the highest prices for essential services such as LPG, electricity, petrol and diesel. He also alleged that property and land prices in several parts of the state have risen to levels comparable with major metropolitan cities like New Delhi and Mumbai.

Sharpening his criticism, Yadav said that after more than two decades of NDA rule, Bihar continues to trail behind on several national development benchmarks and indices. He further accused the ruling alliance of clinging to power through what he described as administrative “manipulation, misuse of public resources, vote-buying and caste-based politics”.

Yadav has long been a vocal critic of the Nitish Kumar government and frequently releases crime-related data to question the performance of what he calls the “double-engine” administration.

His latest remarks have once again fuelled the ongoing political contest between the opposition RJD and the ruling NDA in Bihar, reigniting debate over governance, development and the state’s economic trajectory.

