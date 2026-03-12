‘Bihar ranks poorly’: Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar-led govt
Yadav argues that despite NDA having governed the state for many years, it continues to languish as poorest state in the country
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its national working president, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of failing the people of Bihar.
Taking to social media platform X, Yadav argued that despite the NDA having governed the state for many years, Bihar continues to languish as the poorest state in the country.
In a pointed post, the RJD leader listed a series of indicators that he claimed paint a grim picture of the state’s socio-economic condition. According to him, Bihar records the country’s highest rates of migration, crime, corruption, unemployment, multidimensional poverty and school dropouts.
He further alleged that the state lags behind on several key development parameters, including literacy rate, per capita income, farmers’ earnings, investment per capita, consumption levels, computer literacy, electricity consumption, infrastructure development and the quality of education. Yadav also said Bihar trails other states in the number of industrial units and the availability of computer and ICT laboratories in schools.
Turning to the cost of living, Yadav claimed that residents of Bihar are among those paying the highest prices for essential services such as LPG, electricity, petrol and diesel. He also alleged that property and land prices in several parts of the state have risen to levels comparable with major metropolitan cities like New Delhi and Mumbai.
Sharpening his criticism, Yadav said that after more than two decades of NDA rule, Bihar continues to trail behind on several national development benchmarks and indices. He further accused the ruling alliance of clinging to power through what he described as administrative “manipulation, misuse of public resources, vote-buying and caste-based politics”.
Yadav has long been a vocal critic of the Nitish Kumar government and frequently releases crime-related data to question the performance of what he calls the “double-engine” administration.
His latest remarks have once again fuelled the ongoing political contest between the opposition RJD and the ruling NDA in Bihar, reigniting debate over governance, development and the state’s economic trajectory.
With IANS inputs
