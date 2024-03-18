Bihar results will surprise everyone, promises Tejashwi Yadav at Shivaji Park

Do not be swayed by surveys and opinion polls, said Tejashwi Yadav, addressing a huge gathering at the culmination of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Mumbai's sprawling Shivaji Park, and declaring that Bihar would spring a surprise for everyone in the Lok Sabha elections.

In 17 months as deputy chief minister of the state, Tejashwi had filled 5 lakh vacancies in the government. But what has the Modi government done in the last 10 years, he asked. Railways and the Army were two of the biggest job providers in India, but by outsourcing jobs and introducing the Agniveer scheme on contract, the the Union government has slowed down recruitment, he said.

Describing unemployment, inflation and poverty as the most serious threats to the country, the young leader lashed out at PM Modi, who he accused of being the "manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies" produced on an industrial scale.