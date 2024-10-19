BJP, AAP responsible for Delhi's worsening pollution crisis: Congress

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticised both the BJP-led central government and the AAP government in Delhi for the worsening air pollution crisis in the national capital.

He remarked, "Promises were made to make the Yamuna River water drinkable, but it is now not even suitable for bathing." He accused Arvind Kejriwal of making big promises early on but failing to act when needed. He also attacked the central government for "interfering in unnecessary matters" while failing to take action when pollution levels are at their peak, adding that the lieutenant governor (LG) remains silent.

The Congress leader further emphasised that other capital cities around the world have managed to control pollution, so using it as an excuse is unacceptable.