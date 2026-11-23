Prashant Kishor alleges BJP leaders within JD(U) are working towards a merger with the BJP.

He claims Nitish Kumar is being kept away from public events to facilitate the move.

Kishor also targets the BJP over migration, unemployment and the alleged political use of Jeevika Didis.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday alleged that "BJP agents" within the JD(U) were paving the way for a merger with the saffron party and keeping its chief Nitish Kumar away from public appearances.

Kishor, a former national vice-president of the JD(U), made the remarks when asked about Kumar's absence from a function on Saturday at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a bridge named after the former Bihar chief minister to the nation in Vaishali district.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Kishor said, "You should pose this question to Sanjay Jha (JD(U) working president) as to why Nitish Kumar, who had received the PM at Patna airport, was not present at the function in Vaishali district."

"The fact is that the JD(U) is being run by BJP agents who are paving the way for the party's merger (with the saffron outfit). To this end, they are ensuring that Nitish Kumar is kept away from the public eye," the Bankipur MLA alleged.

NDA sources rejected the allegation, saying Kumar, who stepped down in April, had not been invited because he no longer held a constitutional post and the event was a government function.

They also pointed out that several JD(U) leaders, including Kumar's son Nishant, who is a minister, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, attended the event.

However, a senior RJD leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned the NDA's explanation, pointing to the presence of leaders such as Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha. Both are Rajya Sabha MPs, like Nitish Kumar, the leader noted.on