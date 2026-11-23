BJP agents working to merge JD(U) with BJP: Prashant Kishor
Jan Suraaj founder questions Nitish Kumar's absence from inauguration of a bridge named after him, while the NDA says he was not invited because he no longer holds a constitutional post.
Prashant Kishor alleges BJP leaders within JD(U) are working towards a merger with the BJP.
He claims Nitish Kumar is being kept away from public events to facilitate the move.
Kishor also targets the BJP over migration, unemployment and the alleged political use of Jeevika Didis.
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday alleged that "BJP agents" within the JD(U) were paving the way for a merger with the saffron party and keeping its chief Nitish Kumar away from public appearances.
Kishor, a former national vice-president of the JD(U), made the remarks when asked about Kumar's absence from a function on Saturday at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a bridge named after the former Bihar chief minister to the nation in Vaishali district.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Kishor said, "You should pose this question to Sanjay Jha (JD(U) working president) as to why Nitish Kumar, who had received the PM at Patna airport, was not present at the function in Vaishali district."
"The fact is that the JD(U) is being run by BJP agents who are paving the way for the party's merger (with the saffron outfit). To this end, they are ensuring that Nitish Kumar is kept away from the public eye," the Bankipur MLA alleged.
NDA sources rejected the allegation, saying Kumar, who stepped down in April, had not been invited because he no longer held a constitutional post and the event was a government function.
They also pointed out that several JD(U) leaders, including Kumar's son Nishant, who is a minister, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, attended the event.
However, a senior RJD leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned the NDA's explanation, pointing to the presence of leaders such as Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha. Both are Rajya Sabha MPs, like Nitish Kumar, the leader noted.on
Kishor targets BJP over migration, unemployment
Responding to Modi's claim that his government had lifted 50 crore people out of poverty since 2014, Kishor sarcastically said the prime minister's claim was "correct" because he had "forced Bihar's poor youth to migrate to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu as daily wagers".
"As far as Bihar is concerned, while the Congress gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' (poverty eradication), Modi has forced Bihar's poor youth to migrate to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for jobs and daily wage work. In that sense, his claim is correct," he said.
On the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on India's global economic standing, Kishor said the country's position on the world stage would reflect its actual strength.
"India's global standing will improve only when its education system, healthcare, economy and military become stronger. Its position on the world stage will automatically improve once these foundations are strengthened," he said.
Kishor also accused the BJP and the NDA of using 'Jeevika Didis' as a permanent political cadre, pointing to their presence at the inauguration of the Nitish Setu bridge in Vaishali.
"Modi promised to make Jeevika Didis the Lakhpati Didis (women earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually). However, they have been turned into a permanent cadre of the BJP and the NDA using taxpayers' money," he alleged.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier this week said during an interaction at Columbia University in New York that India was sitting on an "economic disaster", citing unemployment, a weakened manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in the education system.