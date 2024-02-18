BJP amends constitution for president's term extension

The BJP's national convention on Sunday amended the party's constitution, allowing its apex organisational body, the Parliamentary Board, to take a decision related to its president, including his or her term and its extension, in "emergency" situations. A proposal to this effect was brought by the party's general secretary Sunil Bansal.

On 14 February, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had threatened to take legal action against his own party, alleging that the lack of internal elections and the extension of J.P. Nadda’s term as national president was violative of the party constitution, according to a report in the Print.

In a letter to Nadda on 6 February, Swamy wrote: “I am enclosing herewith my letter apprising the Election Commission (dated 13 November, 2023) about the lack of internal party elections in BJP as violative of statutory and constitutional provisions, as provided in the Constitution and The Representation of the People Act, 1951."

The party president is generally elected through organisational polls after a few elections are carried out in at least 50 per cent of its state bodies. The state BJP organisation poll is also contingent upon elections in district bodies and so on. Sources said when the party is busy preparing for assembly or Lok Sabha elections, it is hard to follow the laid down practice for the internal polls.

Incumbent president Nadda is currently on an extended tenure until 30 June in the view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.