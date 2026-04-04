‘BJP attacks minorities but LDF taking its support’: Rahul Gandhi targets Left in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi on 4 April alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party attacks minorities across the country while the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala continues to take its support.

“BJP attacks minorities across the country, burns churches in Manipur and attacks Kerala nurses in Chhattisgarh, yet the LDF is happily taking their support,” he claimed while addressing an election rally in Kattappana ahead of the 9 April Assembly polls.

“Left Front is no longer a Left party; it has become a corporate party like the BJP,” he added.

Attack on LDF government

Gandhi targeted the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that key sectors such as agriculture and plantations had declined under its rule.

“If they were truly Left, workers and plantation sectors would not have been suffering,” he said.

He claimed that crops such as tea, rubber and cardamom were facing decline and alleged that the LDF had failed to fulfil its promise of raising rubber MSP to Rs 250.

“Now the BJP-controlled Rubber Board is unwilling to raise MSP to Rs 300,” he said.