BJP bandh disrupts daily life across Jharkhand

Normal life was disrupted across parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday as BJP workers enforced a statewide bandh to protest against police action on job aspirants marching towards the state Assembly over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Most schools and commercial establishments remained closed, while traffic was sparse in the state capital Ranchi and several other cities.

The shutdown was called after the police used water cannons, tear gas and batons to disperse protesters in Ranchi on Monday. BJP state president Aditya Sahu said the bandh would remain in force from 8 am until midnight, with essential services exempted.

The BJP accused the JMM-led government of committing “atrocities” against students and using force instead of addressing their concerns. The party has backed the protesters’ demand for an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).